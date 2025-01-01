Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*7 PASSENGERS*</span><span> Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT </span><span>3.6L V6 with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> White on Black Interior, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass</span><span>, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L SXT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* STOW&GO CRUISE CONTROL

12161697

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L SXT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* STOW&GO CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6FR724112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan