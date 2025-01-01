Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2015 FIAT 500L LOUNGE 2 OWNERS 9 SERVICE RECORDS ONLY 121,000 KM!</strong></p><p>Compact, stylish, and full of personality this <strong>2015 FIAT 500L Lounge</strong> delivers European flair with everyday practicality. With <strong>2 owners, 9 documented service records, and only 121,000 km</strong>, this car is well maintained and ready to go.</p><p> Only 121,000 km low mileage for the year</p><p> 2 owners carefully maintained</p><p> 9 documented service records reliable history</p><p> 1.4L Turbo engine efficient and fun to drive</p><p> Automatic transmission for easy city and highway driving</p><p> Leather interior with heated front seats</p><p> Panoramic sunroof for an open-air feel</p><p> Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth & navigation</p><p> Premium BeatsAudio sound system</p><p> Alloy wheels, fog lights, and modern European styling</p><p> Spacious hatchback design with versatile cargo space</p><p>This FIAT 500L is the perfect mix of <strong>style, comfort, and practicality</strong> ideal for city driving while still offering enough space for family and friends.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2015 Fiat 500

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge

Watch This Vehicle
12944939

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

  1. 12944939
  2. 12944939
  3. 12944939
  4. 12944939
  5. 12944939
  6. 12944939
  7. 12944939
  8. 12944939
  9. 12944939
  10. 12944939
  11. 12944939
  12. 12944939
  13. 12944939
  14. 12944939
  15. 12944939
  16. 12944939
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFBCFACH3FZ034993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FIAT 500L LOUNGE 2 OWNERS 9 SERVICE RECORDS ONLY 121,000 KM!

Compact, stylish, and full of personality this 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge delivers European flair with everyday practicality. With 2 owners, 9 documented service records, and only 121,000 km, this car is well maintained and ready to go.

Only 121,000 km low mileage for the year

2 owners carefully maintained

9 documented service records reliable history

1.4L Turbo engine efficient and fun to drive

Automatic transmission for easy city and highway driving

Leather interior with heated front seats

Panoramic sunroof for an open-air feel

Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth & navigation

Premium BeatsAudio sound system

Alloy wheels, fog lights, and modern European styling

Spacious hatchback design with versatile cargo space

This FIAT 500L is the perfect mix of style, comfort, and practicality ideal for city driving while still offering enough space for family and friends.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2015 Fiat 500 L Lounge for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Fiat 500 L Lounge 121,000 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO EX for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO EX 120,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 167,000 KM $35,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-996-XXXX

(click to show)

888-996-6510

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2015 Fiat 500