2015 Fiat 500

Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FIAT 500L LOUNGE 2 OWNERS 9 SERVICE RECORDS ONLY 121,000 KM!
Compact, stylish, and full of personality this 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge delivers European flair with everyday practicality. With 2 owners, 9 documented service records, and only 121,000 km, this car is well maintained and ready to go.
Only 121,000 km low mileage for the year
2 owners carefully maintained
9 documented service records reliable history
1.4L Turbo engine efficient and fun to drive
Automatic transmission for easy city and highway driving
Leather interior with heated front seats
Panoramic sunroof for an open-air feel
Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth & navigation
Premium BeatsAudio sound system
Alloy wheels, fog lights, and modern European styling
Spacious hatchback design with versatile cargo space
This FIAT 500L is the perfect mix of style, comfort, and practicality ideal for city driving while still offering enough space for family and friends.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
