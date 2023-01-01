$18,288+ tax & licensing
$18,288
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
905-333-3700
2015 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
93,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9467751
- Stock #: 236508A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99FUC83398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Leggat Buying Advantage *Fees Apply
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
