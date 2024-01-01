$44,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat 4x4
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat 4x4
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LIFTED!! LARIAT EDITION, OVERSIZED TIRES, 5.0L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, FULLY LOADED, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS/ SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, VEHICLE WAS PRIVATELY OWNED, WELL MAINTAINED, ORIGINALLY WHITE AND PAINTED WHEN NEW! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Email Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575