<p>LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LIFTED!! LARIAT EDITION, OVERSIZED TIRES, 5.0L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, FULLY LOADED, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS/ SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, VEHICLE WAS PRIVATELY OWNED, WELL MAINTAINED, ORIGINALLY WHITE AND PAINTED WHEN NEW! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2015 Ford F-150

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
92,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EFXFKE94680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LIFTED!! LARIAT EDITION, OVERSIZED TIRES, 5.0L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, FULLY LOADED, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS/ SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, VEHICLE WAS PRIVATELY OWNED, WELL MAINTAINED, ORIGINALLY WHITE AND PAINTED WHEN NEW! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

