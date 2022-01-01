Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

202,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,688

+ taxes & licensing

Ecky's Platinum Autos

905-484-4994

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 V8 | LEER BOX | ACC FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 V8 | LEER BOX | ACC FREE

Location

Ecky's Platinum Autos

1780 Ironstone Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 5V3

905-484-4994

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,688

+ taxes & licensing

202,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8117377
  • Stock #: 2698
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2FFB92698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 202,600 KM

Vehicle Description

The FORD F-150 IS THE #1 BEST SELLING VEHICLE IN ALL OF NORTH AMERICA FOR A REASON! RELENTLESSLY TOUGH, HIGH-PERFORMANCE TRUCK, BEST IN-CLASS TOWING AND PAYLOAD AND CONSISTENTLY RELIABLE

This FORD F-150 also includes a NEW 100XR Color-Matching LEERBOX INSULATED FIBERGLASS CAP

This nicely spec’d FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW is generously packaged with the following High Value Features and Options

ACCIDENT FREE | CLEAN CARFAX REPORT | ONE OWNER

HIGH QUALITY FEATURES & OPTIONS

NEW COLOR-MATCHING LEERBOX INSULATED FIBERGLASS CAP INCLUDED ($3,649 RETAIL VALUE)

6.5 FOOT BOX

CUSTOM BEDLINER

5.0 L | 8 CYLINDER ENGINE

CREW CAB - 6 PASSENGER

FORD EXCLUSIVE RUNNING BOARDS

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS

STABILITY CONTROL FUNCTION

BRAKE ASSIST SYSTEM

FOG LIGHTS

SECURITY SYSTEM

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

HEATED MIRRORS

BACK UP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH CONNECTION

TINTED WINDOWS

ACCIDENT FREE

ONE OWNER

FREE CARFAX REPORT - LINK BELOW

FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO COST 

FULL TANK OF GAS ON DELIVERY

DELIVERED DIRECTLY TO YOUR DOORFRONT

 

GREAT FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE *** STARTING @ 4.49% *** $0 Down *** Variable Terms *** Everyone Approved

EXTENDED FULL-COVERAGE WARRANTY AVAILABLE @ 20% DISCOUNT

Ecky's Platinum Autos is a "Source and Match" Auto Dealership. If this is not the "exact" vehicle you're looking for, we'll find it for you and deliver it right to your drivway -- for $1,000's below your best quote - guaranteed!

Buy With Confidence! -- We are a good standing member of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) and the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA).

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
LEERBOX INSULATED FIBERGLASS C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ecky's Platinum Autos

2017 RAM 1500 EXPRES...
 123,291 KM
$29,984 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,791 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Wrangler U...
 193,998 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Email Ecky's Platinum Autos

Ecky's Platinum Autos

Ecky's Platinum Autos

1780 Ironstone Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 5V3

Call Dealer

905-484-XXXX

(click to show)

905-484-4994

Quick Links
Directions Inventory