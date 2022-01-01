2015 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
905-484-4994
1780 Ironstone Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 5V3
905-484-4994
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The FORD F-150 IS THE #1 BEST SELLING VEHICLE IN ALL OF NORTH AMERICA FOR A REASON! RELENTLESSLY TOUGH, HIGH-PERFORMANCE TRUCK, BEST IN-CLASS TOWING AND PAYLOAD AND CONSISTENTLY RELIABLE
This FORD F-150 also includes a NEW 100XR Color-Matching LEERBOX INSULATED FIBERGLASS CAP
This nicely spec’d FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW is generously packaged with the following High Value Features and Options
ACCIDENT FREE | CLEAN CARFAX REPORT | ONE OWNER
HIGH QUALITY FEATURES & OPTIONS
NEW COLOR-MATCHING LEERBOX INSULATED FIBERGLASS CAP INCLUDED ($3,649 RETAIL VALUE)
6.5 FOOT BOX
CUSTOM BEDLINER
5.0 L | 8 CYLINDER ENGINE
CREW CAB - 6 PASSENGER
FORD EXCLUSIVE RUNNING BOARDS
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
STABILITY CONTROL FUNCTION
BRAKE ASSIST SYSTEM
FOG LIGHTS
SECURITY SYSTEM
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
HEATED MIRRORS
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH CONNECTION
TINTED WINDOWS
ACCIDENT FREE
ONE OWNER
FREE CARFAX REPORT - LINK BELOW
FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO COST
FULL TANK OF GAS ON DELIVERY
DELIVERED DIRECTLY TO YOUR DOORFRONT
GREAT FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE *** STARTING @ 4.49% *** $0 Down *** Variable Terms *** Everyone Approved
EXTENDED FULL-COVERAGE WARRANTY AVAILABLE @ 20% DISCOUNT
Ecky's Platinum Autos is a "Source and Match" Auto Dealership. If this is not the "exact" vehicle you're looking for, we'll find it for you and deliver it right to your drivway -- for $1,000's below your best quote - guaranteed!
Buy With Confidence! -- We are a good standing member of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) and the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1780 Ironstone Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 5V3