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2015 Ford F-350

40,771 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 4WD *DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle
14008866

2015 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 4WD *DIESEL

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
40,771KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT8FEC66823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1095
  • Mileage 40,771 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-3805

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$45,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2015 Ford F-350