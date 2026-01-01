$45,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford F-350
SD Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 4WD *DIESEL
2015 Ford F-350
SD Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 4WD *DIESEL
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
40,771KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT8FEC66823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1095
- Mileage 40,771 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LGA motors
2021 Nissan Rogue PLATINUM *One Owner 84,602 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 i Sport AT 4-Door 195,216 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0 AWD 140,964 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Email LGA motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2015 Ford F-350