2015 Ford F-350

XL| 4X4| RAIL TRUCK| LEATHER| OPEN SUNDAYS|

2015 Ford F-350

XL| 4X4| RAIL TRUCK| LEATHER| OPEN SUNDAYS|

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,445KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4455975
  • Stock #: DOM-C47952
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B65FEC47952
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Previous Daily Rental




Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Seating
  • Leather Interior

