$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2015 Ford Focus
SE HATCHBACK,ONE OWNER,AUTO,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10055277
- Stock #: FFH15
- VIN: 1FADP3K29FL351760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER,MINT CONDITION,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,REAR VIEW CAMERA...
A/C,POWER WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ,POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
