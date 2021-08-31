Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

90,845 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,845KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8045287
  Stock #: 13HO26
  VIN: 3FA6P0H73FR298646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13HO26
  • Mileage 90,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD FUSION SE 

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT,

FINANCING AVAILABLE

-Price + H.S.T and Licensing

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept TRADE-INS

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-Previously involved in small fender bender, No insurance claims

-This vehicle can be certified for an additional $999

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

