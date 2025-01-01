Menu
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 17 FOOT CUBE BOX!! NO SHELVING. LOW KMS!!! 3500 MODEL! A/C, AM/FM RADIO, 2 SEATER. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2015 GMC Savana

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Savana

17 Ft Box

2015 GMC Savana

17 Ft Box

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,000KM
VIN 1GD374CG8F1159923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 17 FOOT CUBE BOX!! NO SHELVING. LOW KMS!!! 3500 MODEL! A/C, AM/FM RADIO, 2 SEATER. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
