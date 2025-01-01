$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Savana
17 Ft Box
2015 GMC Savana
17 Ft Box
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
74,000KM
VIN 1GD374CG8F1159923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 17 FOOT CUBE BOX!! NO SHELVING. LOW KMS!!! 3500 MODEL! A/C, AM/FM RADIO, 2 SEATER. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
