2015 GMC Sierra 1500
5.3L V8 SLE-ALL TERRAIN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER ALLOY BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$29,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,200KM
VIN 3GTU2UECXFG400111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3113
- Mileage 83,200 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE-ALL TERRAIN PKG Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
