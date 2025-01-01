2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT* <span>Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE-ALL TERRAIN PKG Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Reverse </span><span>Parking</span><span> Sensors,</span><span> Heated F</span><span>ront</span><span> Power Seats, Leather Seats, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

83,200 KM

Details Description Features

$29,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE-ALL TERRAIN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER ALLOY BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
12414150

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE-ALL TERRAIN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER ALLOY BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12414150
  2. 12414150
  3. 12414150
  4. 12414150
  5. 12414150
  6. 12414150
  7. 12414150
  8. 12414150
  9. 12414150
  10. 12414150
  11. 12414150
  12. 12414150
  13. 12414150
  14. 12414150
  15. 12414150
  16. 12414150
  17. 12414150
  18. 12414150
  19. 12414150
  20. 12414150
  21. 12414150
  22. 12414150
  23. 12414150
  24. 12414150
  25. 12414150
  26. 12414150
  27. 12414150
  28. 12414150
  29. 12414150
  30. 12414150
  31. 12414150
  32. 12414150
  33. 12414150
  34. 12414150
  35. 12414150
  36. 12414150
  37. 12414150
  38. 12414150
  39. 12414150
  40. 12414150
  41. 12414150
  42. 12414150
  43. 12414150
Contact Seller

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,200KM
VIN 3GTU2UECXFG400111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3113
  • Mileage 83,200 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE-ALL TERRAIN PKG Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2012 Toyota Sienna V6 LE CERTIFIED *8 SEAT*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R. START for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna V6 LE CERTIFIED *8 SEAT*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R. START 79,690 KM $19,595 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS 163,850 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE 193,280 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500