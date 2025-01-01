Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Burlington, ON

2015 Honda Accord

157,900 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12630768

2015 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,900KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F86FA801516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LGA motors

Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE 120,426 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 154,886 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 104,247 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email LGA motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-412-XXXX

(click to show)

905-412-3805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2015 Honda Accord