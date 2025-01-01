$21,000+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,000KM
VIN 2HKRM4H55FH128006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! GREAT CONDITION!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND CARED FOR BY PREVIOUS OWNERS!! DIDNT EVEN HAVE TO CLEAN, FRONT LINE READY! LOADED INCLUDING REAR VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
