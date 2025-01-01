Menu
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! GREAT CONDITION!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND CARED FOR BY PREVIOUS OWNERS!! DIDNT EVEN HAVE TO CLEAN, FRONT LINE READY! LOADED INCLUDING REAR VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2015 Honda CR-V

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

12883361

2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1755705023794
  2. 1755705024712
  3. 1755705025168
  4. 1755705025650
  5. 1755705026096
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
VIN 2HKRM4H55FH128006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! GREAT CONDITION!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND CARED FOR BY PREVIOUS OWNERS!! DIDNT EVEN HAVE TO CLEAN, FRONT LINE READY! LOADED INCLUDING REAR VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2015 Honda CR-V