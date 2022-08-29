Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9014743
  VIN: 2hkrm4h77fh112584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

"CAR-PROOF CLEAN" EX-L MODEL CLIMATE CONTROL A/C POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS/CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY WHEELS,LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED FRONT SEATS POWER SUNROOF. SAFETY INCLUDED HST TAX AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA COST.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

