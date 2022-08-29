$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
245,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9014743
- VIN: 2hkrm4h77fh112584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
"CAR-PROOF CLEAN" EX-L MODEL CLIMATE CONTROL A/C POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS/CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY WHEELS,LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED FRONT SEATS POWER SUNROOF. SAFETY INCLUDED HST TAX AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA COST.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
