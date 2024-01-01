$18,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot
4WD EX-L with DVD Rear Entertainment System
2015 Honda Pilot
4WD EX-L with DVD Rear Entertainment System
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER VERY CLEAN 2015 HONDA PILOT EX-L WITH DVD 4WD. LOADED WITH FEATURES
8 SEATS
LEATHER INTERIOR
SUNROOF
REAR VIEW CAMERA
REAR DVD
AND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Montague Motors
Email Montague Motors
Montague Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-996-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
888-996-6510