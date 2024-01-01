Menu
<p>ONE OWNER VERY CLEAN 2015 HONDA PILOT EX-L WITH DVD 4WD. LOADED WITH FEATURES</p><p>8 SEATS</p><p>LEATHER INTERIOR</p><p>SUNROOF</p><p>REAR VIEW CAMERA</p><p>REAR DVD</p><p>AND MUCH MORE</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2015 Honda Pilot

157,000 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot

4WD EX-L with DVD Rear Entertainment System

2015 Honda Pilot

4WD EX-L with DVD Rear Entertainment System

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H67FB504069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER VERY CLEAN 2015 HONDA PILOT EX-L WITH DVD 4WD. LOADED WITH FEATURES

8 SEATS

LEATHER INTERIOR

SUNROOF

REAR VIEW CAMERA

REAR DVD

AND MUCH MORE

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2015 Honda Pilot