2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
18" machined aluminum rims, Navigation, Heated and Vented front leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Lexicon sound system, Embedded mirror turn signals, Rear window sunshade, Rubber OEM floormats, Panoramic sunroof.
Innovation comes from the investigation of the unknown. Pushing the envelope on design, engineering and innovation is the goal. Completely re-engineered from the ground up, all systems in the 2015 Hyundai Genesis work together to deliver a dynamic drive with a focus on handling and control. Experience its innovative safety features, striking design and premium craftsmanship on every corner of this Genesis. Everything about the 2015 Genesis will make you challenge your own perceptions of Hyundai. This sedan has 80,234 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
