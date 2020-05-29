Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

One owner! | Only 80,000kms

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Genesis

One owner! | Only 80,000kms

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 5077515
  2. 5077515
  3. 5077515
  4. 5077515
  5. 5077515
  6. 5077515
  7. 5077515
  8. 5077515
  9. 5077515
  10. 5077515
  11. 5077515
  12. 5077515
  13. 5077515
  14. 5077515
  15. 5077515
  16. 5077515
  17. 5077515
  18. 5077515
  19. 5077515
  20. 5077515
  21. 5077515
  22. 5077515
  23. 5077515
  24. 5077515
  25. 5077515
  26. 5077515
  27. 5077515
  28. 5077515
  29. 5077515
  30. 5077515
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,234KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5077515
  • Stock #: 209586A
  • VIN: KMHGN4JE4FU046493
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
18" machined aluminum rims, Navigation, Heated and Vented front leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Lexicon sound system, Embedded mirror turn signals, Rear window sunshade, Rubber OEM floormats, Panoramic sunroof.

7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program! See Dealer for Details


Innovation comes from the investigation of the unknown. Pushing the envelope on design, engineering and innovation is the goal. Completely re-engineered from the ground up, all systems in the 2015 Hyundai Genesis work together to deliver a dynamic drive with a focus on handling and control. Experience its innovative safety features, striking design and premium craftsmanship on every corner of this Genesis. Everything about the 2015 Genesis will make you challenge your own perceptions of Hyundai. This sedan has 80,234 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.leggat.ca/ApplyForFinancing



Located in the heart of Burlington, we have been serving Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Mississauga, Niagara and the GTA for over 80 years! Proud member of the Leggat Auto Group with 8 dealerships to choose from!



Looking to just sell your car? We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours - We make it easy - Call us now or come on in!



Located at 2207 Fairview Street in Burlington - Right beside the GO Station buy with confidence from Leggat Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC Corvette LTD.



''You Can Always Count On Us!''
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Burlington. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2008 Buick Allure CX...
 210,354 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 29,239 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra
 134,132 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory