2015 Hyundai Genesis

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 8 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8569709

8569709 VIN: KMHGN4JF2FU024758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 35,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.