$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB6FG299588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B1002
- Mileage 150,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L – Reliable & Stylish SUV!
Looking for a dependable SUV that combines performance, comfort, and versatility? Check out this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L available now at LGA Motors!
Features:
2.4L engine – powerful and fuel-efficient Heated seats – stay warm during chilly mornings Spacious interior with premium upholsteryAdvanced safety features Smooth handling and a comfortable ride Ample cargo space for all your needs
Price: $10,900 Certified (HST & Licensing extra)
This Santa Fe is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a reliable vehicle that delivers on style and performance.
Location: LGA Motors – 305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON
Contact Us: 905-412-3805
Don’t miss out! Come by for a test drive today or give us a call for more details. Your next ride awaits at LGA Motors!
Looking for a dependable SUV that combines performance, comfort, and versatility? Check out this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L available now at LGA Motors!
Features:
2.4L engine – powerful and fuel-efficient Heated seats – stay warm during chilly mornings Spacious interior with premium upholsteryAdvanced safety features Smooth handling and a comfortable ride Ample cargo space for all your needs
Price: $10,900 Certified (HST & Licensing extra)
This Santa Fe is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a reliable vehicle that delivers on style and performance.
Location: LGA Motors – 305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON
Contact Us: 905-412-3805
Don’t miss out! Come by for a test drive today or give us a call for more details. Your next ride awaits at LGA Motors!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LGA motors
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L 150,250 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Flex limited 160,600 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email LGA motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Call Dealer
905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport