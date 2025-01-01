Menu
<div>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L – Reliable & Stylish SUV!</div><div><br></div><div> Looking for a dependable SUV that combines performance, comfort, and versatility? Check out this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L available now at LGA Motors! </div><div><br></div><div>Features: </div><div><br></div><div>2.4L engine – powerful and fuel-efficient </div><div>Heated seats – stay warm during chilly mornings Spacious interior with premium upholstery</div><div>Advanced safety features </div><div>Smooth handling and a comfortable ride </div><div>Ample cargo space for all your needs </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Price: $10,900 Certified (HST & Licensing extra)  </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>This Santa Fe is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a reliable vehicle that delivers on style and performance. </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> Location: LGA Motors – 305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> Contact Us:  905-412-3805 </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Don’t miss out! Come by for a test drive today or give us a call for more details. Your next ride awaits at LGA Motors!</span></div>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

150,250 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L

Watch This Vehicle
12460879

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB6FG299588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B1002
  • Mileage 150,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L – Reliable & Stylish SUV!

Looking for a dependable SUV that combines performance, comfort, and versatility? Check out this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L available now at LGA Motors! 
Features: 
2.4L engine – powerful and fuel-efficient Heated seats – stay warm during chilly mornings Spacious interior with premium upholsteryAdvanced safety features Smooth handling and a comfortable ride Ample cargo space for all your needs 
Price: $10,900 Certified (HST & Licensing extra)
 
This Santa Fe is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a reliable vehicle that delivers on style and performance. 
 Location: LGA Motors – 305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON 
 Contact Us:  905-412-3805 
Don’t miss out! Come by for a test drive today or give us a call for more details. Your next ride awaits at LGA Motors!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L for sale in Burlington, ON
LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport