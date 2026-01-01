Menu
<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD w/2 Year Warranty Included! . This Premium trim Accident Free 3.3L V6 SUV will be sold Safety Certified and comes with the following Options: 4WD, Power seats, Heated Seats, 7 Seater and plenty more.</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost. <br>Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.<br>This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

194,878 KM

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing
Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
194,878KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF0FU102339

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,878 KM

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD w/2 Year Warranty Included! . This Premium trim Accident Free 3.3L V6 SUV will be sold Safety Certified and comes with the following Options: 4WD, Power seats, Heated Seats, 7 Seater and plenty more.

Safety Certification is included at NO additional cost.
Financing and Extended warranty options are also available. Trade-ins welcome.
This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-293-1913

