2015 Infiniti QX80
LEATHER/SUNROOF/2 YR UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 268
- Mileage 192,299 KM
Vehicle Description
This Fully Loaded 8 passenger luxury SUV comes Certified with an UNLIMITED Km 2 year warranty. Way too many Options to list. Original retail price was over 80k. Accident Free!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
