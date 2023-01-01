Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

182,576 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport WILLYS WHEELER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport WILLYS WHEELER

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103055
  • Stock #: 3005A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG1FL618452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3005A
  • Mileage 182,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 182,576 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Kia EV6 LONG RA...
 15 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul LX | S...
 17,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory