Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

152,007 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 11445608
  2. 11445608
  3. 11445608
  4. 11445608
  5. 11445608
  6. 11445608
  7. 11445608
  8. 11445608
  9. 11445608
  10. 11445608
  11. 11445608
  12. 11445608
  13. 11445608
  14. 11445608
  15. 11445608
  16. 11445608
  17. 11445608
  18. 11445608
  19. 11445608
  20. 11445608
  21. 11445608
  22. 11445608
  23. 11445608
  24. 11445608
  25. 11445608
  26. 11445608
  27. 11445608
  28. 11445608
  29. 11445608
  30. 11445608
  31. 11445608
  32. 11445608
  33. 11445608
  34. 11445608
  35. 11445608
  36. 11445608
  37. 11445608
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,007KM
VIN 1c4bjweg5fl616508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,007 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations!

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com
Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/
https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2022 MINI 5 Door COOPER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 6 SPEED M/T for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 MINI 5 Door COOPER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 6 SPEED M/T 71,637 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE | 4X4 | PANO ROOF | MONOCHROMATIC PKG |NAV for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE | 4X4 | PANO ROOF | MONOCHROMATIC PKG |NAV 107,613 KM $59,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV 115,528 KM $16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler