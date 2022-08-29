Menu
2015 Kia Optima

185,608 KM

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

EX

EX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

185,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9214618
  • Stock #: 106-23A
  • VIN: KNAGN4A77F5632084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 185,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

