2015 Kia Rio

Standard equipment includes:
15-inch steel wheels with covers
Electric power-assist steering
Four-wheel disc brakes
Tilt steering
Trip computer
Map lights
Illuminated visor-mounted vanity mirrors
Cloth seats
Six-way manual driver's seat
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Power windows and door locks
Power-adjustable heated side mirrors
Variable intermittent wipers
Four-speaker stereo with auxiliary and USB inputs
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Air conditioning
Heated front seats
Cruise control
Keyless entry
Bluetooth
Active eco system.
