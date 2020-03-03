Menu
2015 Kia Rio

LX+

2015 Kia Rio

LX+

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,455KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4808547
  • Stock #: 912024A
  • VIN: KNADM5A30F6715827
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Standard equipment includes:

15-inch steel wheels with covers
Electric power-assist steering
Four-wheel disc brakes
Tilt steering
Trip computer
Map lights
Illuminated visor-mounted vanity mirrors
Cloth seats
Six-way manual driver's seat
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Power windows and door locks
Power-adjustable heated side mirrors
Variable intermittent wipers
Four-speaker stereo with auxiliary and USB inputs
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Air conditioning
Heated front seats
Cruise control
Keyless entry
Bluetooth
Active eco system.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

