$19,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RX 350
AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,010KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA7FC316701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2823
- Mileage 191,010 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Lexus RX350 AWD Luxury Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Memory Front Seat, Cruise Control, Heated Rear Seats, Front/Back Parking Sensors, and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated/Ventilated Seats, Memory Power Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys/Chrome, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Wood Trim Interior, Sunroof, Rear Privacy Glass, Heated Rear Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
