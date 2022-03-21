Menu
2015 Mazda CX-9

130,000 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

289-200-9805

FWD 4dr GS

FWD 4dr GS

Location

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8700995
  • VIN: JM3TB2CA5F0466059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED MAZDA CX-9 TOURING. FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WISTLES. LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS REAR VIEW CAMERA NAVIGATION 7 SEATS AND MUCH MORE. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

