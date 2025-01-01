Menu
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED* <span>Clean Mazda 3 2.5L 4Cyl with 6 Speed Manual Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, Sunroof, Premium Boss Audi System, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

181,560 KM

$13,595

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2.5L GT 6 SPEED CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BOSS CRUISE ALLOYS

12475405

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2.5L GT 6 SPEED CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BOSS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,560KM
VIN JM1BM1W34F1231829

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2731
  • Mileage 181,560 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED* Clean Mazda 3 2.5L 4Cyl with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, Sunroof, Premium Boss Audi System, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Mazda MAZDA3