2015 Mazda MAZDA5
TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,000KM
VIN JM1CW2CL0F0186029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*28 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*6 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda5 2.5L 4Cyl With Automatic Transmission has Cruise. Red on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys..
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
