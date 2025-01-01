$10,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
4dr Wgn Auto GS.NO ACCIDENTS..ONE OWNER.CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CW2CL4F0183960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L 4 CYL..4D WAGON ..ONE OWNER !..NO ACCIDENTS !..6 PASSENGER..POWER SUNROOF...BLUETOOTH..POWER PKG...ABS..SERVICE RECORDS- MAZDA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
