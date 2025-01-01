Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 - 2.5L TOURING CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNRO0F CRUISE ALLOYS

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Mazda 6 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Sunroof, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at 905-281-2255 for more information.

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

129,120 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

2.5L TOURING CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNRO0F CRUISE ALLOYS

12330230

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

2.5L TOURING CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNRO0F CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,120KM
VIN JM1GJ1V66F1170235

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,120 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*L;OCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Mazda 6 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Sunroof, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Mazda MAZDA6