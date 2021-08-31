Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz B250

102,321 KM

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

905-639-2306

4MATIC

Location

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,321KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Unique All Wheel Drive B250 with ALL OPTIONS. Including Pano Roof, Navigation, BackUp Camera ,Power Memory Drivers Seat with Lumbar, Lane Change assist.Accident free

Trades welcome, Financing available

Vehicle Features

4Matic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

