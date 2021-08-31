2015 Mercedes-Benz B250

+ taxes & licensing
905-639-2306
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
905-639-2306
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Unique All Wheel Drive B250 with ALL OPTIONS. Including Pano Roof, Navigation, BackUp Camera ,Power Memory Drivers Seat with Lumbar, Lane Change assist.Accident free
Trades welcome, Financing available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1