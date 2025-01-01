$57,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
CLS63-S AMG 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED *VERY RARE*ACCIDENT*ONE OWNER* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS SUN ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,300KM
VIN WDDLJ7GB7FA157415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3302
- Mileage 88,300 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*BENZ MAINTAIN*LOW KMS*VERY RARE*TOP OF THE LINE*Handcrafted AMG 5.5L V8 Bi-Turbo. Very Clean Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG S 4MATIC With Automatic Transmission Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, 360 back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Self Parking, Back/Front Sensors, Steering Mounted Control, Massage Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal, Premium Sound System, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Headlight Washers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
