2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <span>Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GL-350 BLUETEC DIESEL 4MATIC 3.0T V6 with Automatic Transmission, Silver on White</span><span> Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, 360 back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Back/Front Parking Sensors, </span><span>Steering Mounted Control, Power Folding Seats, DVD Entertainment, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal,</span><span> Premium </span><span>Sound System</span><span>, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, Hot/Cold Cup Holder, Roof Rack, Push to Start, Rear Heated Seats, Duel Sunroof, Rear Glass Privacy, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

188,890 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

3.0T DIESEL GL350 BlueTEC AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV DVD 360 CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle
12704061

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

3.0T DIESEL GL350 BlueTEC AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV DVD 360 CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12704061
  2. 12704061
  3. 12704061
  4. 12704061
  5. 12704061
  6. 12704061
  7. 12704061
  8. 12704061
  9. 12704061
  10. 12704061
  11. 12704061
  12. 12704061
  13. 12704061
  14. 12704061
  15. 12704061
  16. 12704061
  17. 12704061
  18. 12704061
  19. 12704061
  20. 12704061
  21. 12704061
  22. 12704061
  23. 12704061
  24. 12704061
  25. 12704061
  26. 12704061
  27. 12704061
  28. 12704061
  29. 12704061
  30. 12704061
  31. 12704061
  32. 12704061
  33. 12704061
  34. 12704061
  35. 12704061
  36. 12704061
  37. 12704061
  38. 12704061
  39. 12704061
  40. 12704061
  41. 12704061
  42. 12704061
  43. 12704061
  44. 12704061
  45. 12704061
  46. 12704061
  47. 12704061
  48. 12704061
  49. 12704061
  50. 12704061
  51. 12704061
  52. 12704061
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,890KM
VIN 4JGDF2EE7FA597551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3306
  • Mileage 188,890 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GL-350 BLUETEC DIESEL 4MATIC 3.0T V6 with Automatic Transmission, Silver on White Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, 360 back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Back/Front Parking Sensors, Steering Mounted Control, Power Folding Seats, DVD Entertainment, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal, Premium Sound System, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, Hot/Cold Cup Holder, Roof Rack, Push to Start, Rear Heated Seats, Duel Sunroof, Rear Glass Privacy, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Power Folding Seats
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Headrest DVD/TV
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Ford F-150 V6 XLT-XTR CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford F-150 V6 XLT-XTR CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 173,260 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 KODIAK EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 KODIAK EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 150,760 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*33 CHEVY SERVICE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Chevrolet Volt LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*33 CHEVY SERVICE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 101,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class