$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
3.0T DIESEL GL350 BlueTEC AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV DVD 360 CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SENSORS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,890KM
VIN 4JGDF2EE7FA597551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3306
- Mileage 188,890 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GL-350 BLUETEC DIESEL 4MATIC 3.0T V6 with Automatic Transmission, Silver on White Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, 360 back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Back/Front Parking Sensors, Steering Mounted Control, Power Folding Seats, DVD Entertainment, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal, Premium Sound System, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, Hot/Cold Cup Holder, Roof Rack, Push to Start, Rear Heated Seats, Duel Sunroof, Rear Glass Privacy, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Power Folding Seats
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Headrest DVD/TV
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
