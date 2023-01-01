Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

97,074 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC (Pictures Coming Soon)

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC (Pictures Coming Soon)

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

97,074KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9592117
  • Stock #: 15MCBGLA62
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB5FJ143062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15MCBGLA62
  • Mileage 97,074 KM

Vehicle Description

[NO ACCIDENT][CLEAN CARFAX] WINTER SPECIAL!The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is prepared for any weather and is offered in almost all Mercedes-Benz models. It ensures that you are prepared for the ride, whether you are driving in snow when traction is limited, in the rain on a slippery surface, or just on dry ground searching for a sportier drive.


DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY: WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price) WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:1) FULL DETAIL2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE. 
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress:MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Bluetooth
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Lane Departure Alert
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 117,681 KM
$11,488 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 93,546 KM
$11,388 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 37,398 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory