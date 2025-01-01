$13,899+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED DUEL ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$13,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,320KM
VIN WDCGG0EB4FG349001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3507
- Mileage 164,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GLK250 4Matic With Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Duel Sunroof, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Wood Interior, Power Tail Gate, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class