2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$24,500 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 6 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7887957

7887957 Stock #: 381

381 VIN: WDCGG0EB0FG421165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 136,674 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.