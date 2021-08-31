Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

136,674 KM

Details Description

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

  1. 7887957
  2. 7887957
  3. 7887957
  4. 7887957
  5. 7887957
  6. 7887957
  7. 7887957
  8. 7887957
  9. 7887957
  10. 7887957
  11. 7887957
  12. 7887957
  13. 7887957
  14. 7887957
  15. 7887957
  16. 7887957
  17. 7887957
  18. 7887957
Contact Seller

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,674KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7887957
  • Stock #: 381
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB0FG421165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury Vehicle at a great value! Save on gas by getting a diesel vehicle. High value options include Back up camera, HD Radio, Navigation system, heated driver and passenger seats, parking distance control, wood trim, leather, and more.< p>

6 Month Power Train warranty with option to increase up to three years.< p>

For further info please contact Nikita (416)271-5315< p>

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Upper Brant Auto

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 136,674 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 109,175 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2012 Acura MDX Elite...
 128,904 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

Call Dealer

905-319-XXXX

(click to show)

905-319-9200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory