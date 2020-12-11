Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

82,101 KM

Details

$29,985

+ tax & licensing
$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

82,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6333902
  • Stock #: 8429
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB0FA528429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,101 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEAUTIFUL BLACK ON TAN BMW 328Xi SEDAN ***

 

 

 

*** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR ***

 

 

 

*** EQUIPT WITH LUXURY PACKAGE ***

 

 

 

*** OPTIONS INCLUDE POWER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 3-SPOKE SPORT STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, DUAL CLIMATE ZONE SYSTEM+ MUCH MORE!!! ***

 

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

amg
sport
luxury
premium
diesel
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

