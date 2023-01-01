Menu
2015 Nissan NV200

145,685 KM

Details Description

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

2015 Nissan NV200

2015 Nissan NV200

Nav, Double Side Doors

2015 Nissan NV200

Nav, Double Side Doors

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,685KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10635780
  Stock #: nv215

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Commercial
  Mileage 145,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise control
Automatic windows
Automatic locks
Double side doors
AM/FM
Touch Screen
Bluetooth
Navigation
Rear Camera
Clean interior
Clean Exterior
Carfax available
Test drive available
Contact for more details

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

