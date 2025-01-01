Menu
ONE OWNER 2015 NISSAN ROGUE AWD FOR SALE. LOW MILEAGE. COMES WITH ORIGINAL ALLOYS.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2015 Nissan Rogue

112,800 KM

$12,000

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$12,000

Used
112,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8FC878906

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,800 KM

ONE OWNER 2015 NISSAN ROGUE AWD FOR SALE. LOW MILEAGE. COMES WITH ORIGINAL ALLOYS.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
$12,000

2015 Nissan Rogue