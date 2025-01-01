$7,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,391KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP1FL350092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,391 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Nissan Versa Note SL – Fully Loaded
This well-maintained 2015 Nissan Versa Note SL is equipped with premium features including navigation, heated seats, a rearview camera, and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers exceptional value for those seeking a reliable and efficient hatchback.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Tires: P195/55R16 AS
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Manual tilt steering column
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
2015 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL 156,391 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
2015 Nissan Versa Note