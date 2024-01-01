$19,988+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Big Horn/POWER GROUP/SUNROOF/ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 160
- Mileage 181,573 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely optioned 5.7L V8 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab w/Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power seats, centre console, Power sliding rear window, backup cam + plenty more!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
