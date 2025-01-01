Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*UP TO DATE DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*

Clean Dodge Ram 1500 SLT-Big Horn V6 3.6L Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Red on Tan Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.98% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2015 RAM 1500

150,220 KM

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

V6 SLT-BIG HORN PKG DIESEL CREW 4WD POWER DRIVER SEAT

12264844

2015 RAM 1500

V6 SLT-BIG HORN PKG DIESEL CREW 4WD POWER DRIVER SEAT

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,220KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM3FS686625

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3057
  • Mileage 150,220 KM

Fog Lights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Bluetooth

AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Compass Direction
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Anti-Start Security
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2015 RAM 1500