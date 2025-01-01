Menu
2015 RAM 1500

196,940 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Watch This Vehicle
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
196,940KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG5FS547800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3239
  • Mileage 196,940 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*13 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Tradesman V6 3.6L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Side Running Boards, Cruise Control, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

