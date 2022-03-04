2015 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 8 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8643386

8643386 Stock #: 74

74 VIN: JF2SJHTCXFH451894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 170,806 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

