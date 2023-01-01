2015 Subaru Impreza ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 8 1 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9487569

9487569 Stock #: OPC203

OPC203 VIN: JF1GPAA68F8301957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 214,810 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

