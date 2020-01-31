2015 Tesla Model S

* WE HAVE SEVERAL MORE 2015-2016 MODEL S 70D'S INCOMING AND ALSO HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *







Finished in Solid Black (with a Brown exterior vinyl wrap applied for protection) on Tan Next Generation Leather Seats and trimmed with Piano Black Interior Decor Accents, this Model S 70D is ready to electrify your commute! Comes equipped with chargers and cables in addition to the following options and packages:







TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen









SMART AIR SUSPENSION:



- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds







ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Dolby Surround Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming







SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle









OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:



- 19-inch Silver Tesla Two-Spoke Wheels

- Body Colour Roof

- Full Body Vinyl Wrap in Brown (A $2,500.00 VALUE!)









Sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified, this locally owned, one owner, accidents and claims free Model S is ready for take off! Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.







Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price from Shift Motors. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you do not have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.







We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you are buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.







Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.







Balance of Tesla's 8 year drivetrain warranty covering motors, battery and driveline until June 2023. Extended warranty options available.