2015 Toyota 4Runner
176,520 KM
$30,695
+ tax & licensing

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGER* Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

176,520 KM

$30,695

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
176,520KM
VIN JTEBU5JR2F5234834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3177
  • Mileage 176,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGER* Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
