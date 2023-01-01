$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2015 Toyota Camry
2015 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
136,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10188915
- Stock #: 503-23A
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK8FU974019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 136,967 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6