Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Highlander

80,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,245

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,245

+ taxes & licensing

Assurance Autosales

905-637-1921

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE, ACCIDENT FREE, NAVI, 7 PAS, ONTARIO, B-UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE, ACCIDENT FREE, NAVI, 7 PAS, ONTARIO, B-UP CAM

Location

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-1921

  1. 1599580670
  2. 1599580671
  3. 1599580674
  4. 1599580674
  5. 1599580672
  6. 1599580673
  7. 1599580674
  8. 1599580673
  9. 1599580674
  10. 1599580747
  11. 1599580754
  12. 1599580754
  13. 1599580754
  14. 1599580754
  15. 1599580755
  16. 1599580753
  17. 1599580753
  18. 1599580755
  19. 1599580755
  20. 1599580756
  21. 1599580756
  22. 1599580756
  23. 1599580756
  24. 1599580756
  25. 1599580754
  26. 1599580756
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,245

+ taxes & licensing

80,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5657889
  • Stock #: 10193
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH1FS151869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 80,500 KM

Vehicle Description

015 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER XLE AWD,7 PASSENGER, CLEAN CAR-PROOF, ONTARIO VEHICLE.
FULLY LOADED AWD, WITH ENTERTAINMENT AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ALLOW WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR SUN VISORS, POWER SEATS, 7 PASSENGERS, FOLDING SEATS, DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, SUNROOF AND MUCH MUCH MUCH MORE...

 


Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.We are located at 1254 Plains rd east, unit 12, Burlington On. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.Visit our website at http://www.assuranceautosales.caAll our prices are plus HST and LICENSING (CERTIFICATION EXTRA) No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Assurance Autosales

2007 Mercedes-Benz C...
 58,000 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2016 Audi S4 S4,AWD,...
 75,500 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 76,250 KM
$42,985 + tax & lic

Email Assurance Autosales

Assurance Autosales

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

Call Dealer

905-637-XXXX

(click to show)

905-637-1921

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory